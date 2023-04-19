ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to extend reservations to Christian Adi Dravidars

April 19, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The resolution was moved by CM M.K. Stalin, who said that even after converting to Christianity, Adi Dravidars continued to face caste atrocities and so, it was only fair to extend the benefits given to others of the Scheduled Caste communities to them as well

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging the Union Government to amend the Constitution, to extend statutory protection, rights, and concessions, including reservations, to members of Scheduled Castes who have converted to Christianity.

Coimbatore South BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan opposed the resolution and staged a walkout with other members of her party.

Mr. Stalin acknowledged that Adi Dravidars continued to face caste atrocities, including untouchability, even after converting to Christianity, and contended that the issue had to be considered in a kind manner. “As per the Constitution, persons, other than those who have converted to Sikhism and Buddhism, cannot claim the status of the Scheduled Castes. However, since they remain Scheduled Castes historically, it is but fair to extend the benefits [given to others of the SC community] to them. They can get education and employment only through reservation and achieve status and growth in society,” the Chief Minister argued.

