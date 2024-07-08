Tamil Nadu appoints committee to suggest changes in three new criminal laws

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to appoint a one-man committee under retired Madras High Court judge K. Sathyanarayanan that would examine the three new criminal laws and further suggest changes in them for their implementation in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

A decision to this effect was arrived at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. The committee would examine among others, the “change in the names” of the new laws at the State level and to submit its recommendations to the State government, an official release said.

The committee would also hold consultations with various stakeholders, including association of lawyers and submit its recommendations to the government within a month. Minister Duraimurugan, Advocate-General P.S. Raman, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present during the meeting.

The new new criminal laws replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence Act were enacted by Parliament and came into force from July 1. However, in June this year, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote to the Union Home Minister requesting him to keep these laws in abeyance until the States’ concerns were addressed.

Last week, various associations of lawyers called on the Chief Minister and requested him to urge the Union government not to implement the new criminal laws flagging various concerns. They also held demonstrations against the new criminal laws in various parts of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.