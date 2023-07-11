Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre aims to create 10,000 jobs in BFSI sector

July 11, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Banking Financial Services and Insurance (TNASDC BFSI) plans to create at least 10,000 jobs in the sector, a bulk of which will come through the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ skilling initiative.

Those heading the BFSI segment in the State held a meeting last week where they extended their support to the government’s skilling initiatives.

They resolved to contribute towards curriculum development, skill training, and mentoring. Till date, under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative, more than 10,000 students have gone through various skilling courses in the BFSI sector. It is also learnt that over 4,000 of them have also been placed.

Sai Sumanth, chief mentor for TNASDC BFSI, said; “This year we plan to train at least 50,000 students and make them industry ready.” Biswaketan Das, CEO, Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, said the inclusive banking idea promoted by the government had created lakhs of jobs and self-employment opportunities. The IIBF has tied up with the ASDC BFSI to offer certifications in Tamil Nadu.

Representing Deloitte India, R.K. Ramachandran highlighted the growing interest of large business organisations in expanding their talent search to the hinterland. In collaboration with the government and TNASDC BFSI, this initiative aimed to discover talent among government colleges and offer job opportunities and paid internships.

