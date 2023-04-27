Tamil Nadu anti-online gambling law: Madras High Court refuses interim protection against prosecution

April 27, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Madras High Court on April 27 refused to grant any kind of interim protection to online gaming companies in a batch of cases filed by them challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy desisted from passing any kind of interim orders despite a host of senior counsel from Delhi urging the court to restrain the Tamil Nadu Government from taking coercive action until the final disposal of the cases.

The judges said, no decision on interim orders could be taken without ordering notice to the State Government and granting it time to file its counter affidavit. They asked Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram to ensure that the counter was filed by the second week of June.

Also Read | All you need to know about Tamil Nadu anti-online gambling law

The All India Gaming Federation comprising 60 online gaming companies and individual gaming company Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited had filed individual writ petitions challenging the law and Senior Counsel C. Aryama Sundaram, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Satish Parasaran argued for them.

The counsel primarily contended that the State Government lacks the legislative competence to pass the law and claimed that only the Centre could regulate the online gaming industry. They also claimed that the 2022 was in no way different from the 2021 law which was struck down by the High Court.

On the other hand, Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal representing the State Government contended that the new law was completely different and therefore the argument advanced by the counsel for the petitioners would have no legs to stand. He urged the court to not grant any protection to the petitioners.

“It is private interest versus public interest. What is happenging is these platforms are there to make money and destroy the lives of families. Lorships will have to decide how to interpret an Act to protect the people. We need to protect the people of Tamil Nadu and not the online gaming companies,” he argued.