Tamil Nadu announces special seed fund for start-ups run by transpersons and persons with disabilities

The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission will identify beneficiaries, says MSME Minister in the T.N. Assembly

Published - June 29, 2024 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.M. Anbarasan

T.M. Anbarasan | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Tamil Nadu government will introduce a special seed fund to support start-ups run by persons with disabilities and transgender persons, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan said in the Assembly on Friday.

“A special seed fund, in the form of a grant, will be introduced for start-ups run by these people to achieve inclusive growth in new-age entrepreneurship development, and ₹50 lakh will be earmarked for this scheme,” he said during the debate on the demand for grants for his department. The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) would identify beneficiaries.

The Minister said new regional start-up hubs would be established in Coimbatore and Tiruchi at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. In the last two years, regional start-up hubs had been established in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Erode, Salem, Hosur, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur. The Chennai Metro Startup Hub, equipped with all the required facilities, was also established.

Mr. Anbarasan announced that Global Startup Coordination Centres would be established in Singapore and the U.S. at a cost of ₹1 crore. These centres would help start-ups registered in Tamil Nadu expand their business to global markets. A design studio, called Thozhil Nayam, would be established, at a cost of ₹1 crore, at StartupTN’s Chennai office to cater to the design needs of the start-ups. This would help startups design their products.

The second edition of Tamil Nadu Startup Thiruvizha will be held in Madurai, at a cost of ₹1 crore, to foster positive thoughts about new-age entrepreneurship and raise awareness of start-ups among younger generations. The event will also aim to generate market access and networking opportunities for the start-ups.

The Minister said a one-year certificate course on entrepreneurship and innovation would be started, at a cost of ₹1.85 crore, at Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII). The School Innovation Development Project (SIDP) would be extended, at a cost of ₹4.11 crore, to all government high schools for students of Classes 6-12. A Tamil Nadu Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) would be formed at a cost of ₹1.40 crore to help entrepreneurs and SIDP and EDII hackathon innovators file intellectual property rights.

