Tamil Nadu announces parks for future mobility, apparels

Another SIPCOT park also in pipeline

An integrated apparel park in Virudhunagar district at a cost of ₹400 crore, a future mobility park in Krishnagiri district at a cost of ₹300 crore and a SIPCOT Industrial Park in Tiruvallur district, costing ₹250 crore, were among the major announcements made by the Tamil Nadu government in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the apparel park to be opened on 250 acres at Kumaralingapuram in Virudhunagar district would boost the economic development in the southern districts and provide direct and indirect employment to over 15,000 persons.

SIPCOT’s initiative to open the future mobility park at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district, the first of its kind in the country, followed the emergence of e-vehicles, he said. The SIPCOT Industrial Park, proposed on 576 acres at Sengathakulam near Uthukottai in Tiruvallur, is expected to attract about ₹2,000 crore in investments and provide direct and indirect employment to about 3,000 persons.

The Minister said 10 SIPCOT Industrial Parks would be improved at a cost of ₹150 crore, while waterbodies within and around them would be developed at a cost of ₹100 crore. Hostels for women would be constructed at the SIPCOT Industrial Parks at Siruseri and Bargur at a cost of ₹70 crore to help about 1,000 women workers get accommodation on nominal charges, he said.

The government would set up a ‘Ready Built Factory’ on over 5 acres at Nemili in Kancheepuram district with a built-up area of 1.50 lakh sq.ft. at a cost of ₹40 crore, Mr. Thennarasu said. A state-of-the-art textile park would be opened on 200 acres in Karur district. It would include a textile processing unit, a ready-made garment unit, a home textile unit, a textile design centre and a skill development centre.

A common testing facility for aiding the radio frequency and antenna sectors in Chennai and a common testing facility for drones at Ulundurpettai would be established at a total cost of ₹100 crore, as part of the efforts to attract additional investments in the Defence Corridor. A common testing facility for aiding research in the aerospace and defence sectors would be established in Tiruchi at a cost of ₹50 crore.

A State integrated logistics plan would be formulated to regulate freight movement to customers, an exports cell would be set up to boost exports and a research and development policy would be released, he said. A work lab cell would be set up to identify emerging fields and formulate syllabi for students. The government would also revise the aerospace and defence policies, as well as the policy for e-vehicles released by the earlier government.

Tamil Nadu Cements Limited and SIPCOT would incorporate a special purpose vehicle to erect a solar power plant at a cost of ₹45 crore. The 10-MW plant would come up on a land under Tamil Nadu Cements Limited at Alangulam, he said.