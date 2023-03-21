ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu announces overseas training programme for 150 farmers

March 21, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Chennai

Explaining the reasons for organising the tour, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M. R. K. Panneerselvam in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Budget said adoption of high yielding technology had resulted in high productivity in some countries.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M. R. K. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: Bijay Ghosh

Tamil Nadu government on March 21 announced an overseas training programme for farmers, through which 150 farmers would be taken to countries such as Israel, Netherland, Thailand, Egypt, Malaysia, Philippines etc.

Explaining the reasons for organising the tour, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M. R. K. Panneerselvam in the Assembly Budget said adoption of high yielding technology had resulted in high productivity in some countries.

He said Tamil Nadu farmers would be eager to adopt these technologies in their fields if they get an opportunity to visit the countries. “Seeing is believing and doing is learning,” he said and announced allocation of ₹3 crore from the Union government and the State government funds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also announced a project to create a gene bank of traditional vegetable seeds to popularise them.

“District-level seed festivals and State-level seminars would be conducted. Farmers, who have revived maximum traditional vegetable seeds will get cash awards. These seeds will be further multiplied at the State horticultural farms and distributed to farmers and public in seed kit during Adi Pattam and Thai Pattam,” he said. The allocation for the scheme is ₹1.50 crore for the coming year.

The Minister said action would be taken to increase cultivation of cashew in additional 500 hectares. Old, low yielding trees will be removed and high-yielding will be planted in new areas and special emphasis will be given to Panruti and adjoining areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US