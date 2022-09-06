Tamil Nadu announces Chief Minister’s State Sports Awards

Tamil Nadu government announced the Chief Minister's Award to eight outstanding sportspersons and coaches for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20

Lawn tennis player S. Prithvi Sekhar was named in the Outstanding Sportspersons in Men’s category for 2018-19. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Tamil Nadu government announced the Chief Minister's Award to eight outstanding sportspersons and coaches for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the Chief Minister's State Sports Award to eight outstanding sportspersons for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20. It has also announced names for Chief Minister's Award to Best Coaches and Chief Minister's Award to Best Physical Directors/Physical Education Teachers and Referees for these years.

Lawn tennis players S. Prithvi Sekhar and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan have been named in the Outstanding Sportspersons - Men category for 2018-19, while P. Shri Nivetha (Shooting) and Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (Squash) have been named in the Outstanding Sportspersons - Women category.

In the Best Coaches category, Satgurdass (Rifle shooting) and G. Gokila (Athletics) have been named. C. Rajesh Kanna (Football) and M.P. Murali (Beach Volleyball/Volleyball) were named in the Best PD/PET category. While V.P. Dhanapal (Basketball) was named in the Best Referee category, Tamil Nadu Basketball Association has been named in the Best Organiser category for 2018-19.

For 2019-20, lawn tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran and athlete R. Mohan Kumar have been named in the Outstanding Sportspersons - Men category, and P. Anushiya Priyadarshini (Taekwondo) and S. Selena Deepthi (Table Tennis) have been named in the Outstanding Sportspersons - Women category.

Athletics coach K.S. Mohammed Nizammuddin and football coach S. Gokila have been named in the Best Coaches category. R. Ramasubramanian (Ball Badminton) and A. Arokia Mercy (Volleyball) were named in the Best PD/PET category.

T. Sundararaj (Kabaddi) was named in the Best Referee category for 2019-20. All the awards except Best Referee and Best Organiser carry a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each. Best Referee and Best Organiser categories would be awarded a gold medal worth ₹10,000 each.