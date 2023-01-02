ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu announces 4% hike in DA for State government employees, teachers

January 02, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

Panel to be constituted to study teachers' demand for 'equal pay for equal work'

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a 4% increase in the dearness allowance for the State government employees and teachers with effect from New Year’s Day.

In a statement, he said the decision followed representations in this regard. The increase would benefit over 16 lakh employees, teachers and pensioners and cost the exchequer ₹2,359 crore.

Mr. Stalin also announced that the government would constitute a committee headed by the Secretary (Expenditure), Finance Department, to look into the ‘equal pay for equal work’ demand of the protesting teachers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The government has decided to scrutinise the recommendations of the committee and take action,” Mr. Stalin said. He also appealed to the government employees and teachers to accept the hike in the dearness allowance as a New Year gift and co-operate with the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US