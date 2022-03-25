Tamil Nadu and United Arab Emirates look to improve MSME ties

Investments proposals in Tamil Nadu were also discussed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting with the United Arab Emirates’ Ministers at the Dubai International Financial Centre on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held discussions with the United Arab Emirates’ Minister for Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zequodi at the Dubai International Financial Centre on Friday over investment proposals in Tamil Nadu.

An official release from the Tamil Nadu government said discussions were over improving ties between MSMEs in the U.A.E. and the State and improving the industrial climate and prospects for Tamil Nadu and U.A.E in agriculture, food processing, textiles, jewellery and gems, electric vehicles, electronics, automobiles and spares and engineering and renewable energy sectors.

“The Chief Minister elaborated on the prevailing conditions in Tamil Nadu that were favourable for business and invited both Ministers from to visit the State. He also invited them to send a delegation of investors to Tamil Nadu,” it said. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu was also present.

A senior official told The Hindu: “The important areas around which talks were held were food processing industries, logistics parks and investment into major infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu.”

In view of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there was some sort of crisis in some of the West Asian countries, which were looking out for India, the official said. Replying to a query, the official said investment proposals in Chennai and Coimbatore were discussed.

Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates Sunjay Sudhir, Consul General of India in Dubai Aman Puri and Ambassador of U.A.E. to India Ahmed Albanna and senior officials from the Tamil Nadu government were present during the meeting.