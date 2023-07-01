Tamil Nadu and Puducherry GST zone stands third in terms of revenue collection

July 01, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Goods and Services Tax (GST) zone has eight executive, three audit and three appeal commissionerates and has a tax base of 4.57 lakh tax payers administered by Central GST authorities, which has contributed 8.12% of all of India’s GST revenue and 4.72%of the all-India Central Excise Revenue in 2022-23.

The zone stands third in the all India-GST revenue collection. The revenue trend in the current year is showing a positive growth and encouraging, according to a statement that was issued by K. Bala Kishan Raju, Commissioner CGST, Chennai.

The year-on-year national growth in GST revenue collection is 21% during 2022-23 compared to the previous year. Likewise, the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Zone revenue has shown a 19% increase in 2022-23 compared to last year. Tamil Nadu stands third in the large State category after Karnataka and Maharashtra, shows details provided in the statement.

The statement also highlighted that during 2022-2023, ₹5,771 crore worth of GST refunds were sanctioned, which was 27% more than the previous year 2021-22. To curb tax evasion, an exclusive Data Analytics Cell was created in 2022-23 with a dedicated team to cultivate intelligence, which resulted in the recovery of ₹588 crore during 2022-23. Incidentally, it has enabled a 52% increase in year-on-year recovery.

A special drive to identify fake registrations, launched in May 2023 to curb tax evasion, is ongoing. More than 3,000 fake registrations were identified and referred for detailed verification and appropriate actions. One arrest has been made so far in this regard.