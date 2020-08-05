Tamil Nadu allows private gyms to open from August 10

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that private gyms (stand-alone only) could open for customers below 50 years of age, from August 10.

An official release stated that a Standard Operating Procedure would be issued in this regard and the conditions were to be strictly followed by private gyms.

The State government’s decision followed representations from the Tamil Nadu Gym Owners and Trainers Welfare Association and several gym owners, who requested the Chief Minister to allow gyms to open.

Private gyms have been closed across the State due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.