Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with new restrictions this Pongal season

Every bull tamer has undergo a test for COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed conducting jallikattu across the State this Pongal season but with fresh restrictions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official release, not more than 300 bull tamers are to be allowed in every jallikattu or manjuvirattu or vadamadu events.

The audience would be allowed into the event area only after undergoing a thermal scanning. Only 50% of the capacity in the audience gallery would be allowed to ensure physical distancing norms.v

“All bull tamers who are to take part in the jallikattu events have to get a certificate from a government-recognised lab that they are negative in the test for COVID-19,” it said.

All those in the audience would have to wear face masks and strictly maintain physical distancing norms. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on conducting jallikattu events would be issued soon.

Since 2017, jallikattu is conducted across Tamil Nadu by complying with SOPs issued. The SOP for this year would be in addition to the one being complied with every year since 2017.