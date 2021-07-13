Tamil Nadu against NEET, but students should prepare for it, says Medical Minister

CHENNAI

13 July 2021 01:20 IST

According to Minister Ma. Subramanian, even if the entrance examination is held, aspirants should not be found wanting.

“We are taking all efforts not to conduct NEET in the State. But students should not be found wanting in preparation in case the test is held due to some reason,” said Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian.

In response to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement on Monday that NEET would be held on September 12, he told reporters that the State government had, on June 10, constituted a committee under a retired judge A.K. Rajan to assess the impact of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admission.

On June 28, the BJP’s State secretary K. Nagarajan filed a public interest litigation seeking to quash the government’s order to constitute the committee.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Subramanian said several major political parties had impleaded themselves in the case regarding the committee and that it would come up for hearing in the Madras High Court on Tuesday. The government would give its opinion when the case was being heard, the Minister said.

The DMK was against the conduct of NEET. But the students should continue to prepare for NEET. “We are continuing NEET coaching. Students should not be left high and dry at the last minute in the event NEET is held. There is no harm for the students to prepare for the exam,” he said.