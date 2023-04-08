ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu accords sanction for graft case probe against former CM Palaniswami

April 08, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The agency will investigate allegations in the construction of government medical college buildings

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded sanction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a detailed inquiry and investigate allegations of irregularities against AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the construction of buildings for government medical colleges across the State.

According to highly placed official sources, the sanction was given after the DVAC found prima facie evidence in the allegations that buildings were constructed in violation of the National Medical Commission’s norms. Mr. Palaniswami held the Public Works portfolio during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2017-21. The agency sought the sanction to conduct a detailed inquiry under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. This section deals with probe into offences stemming from recommendations or decisions made by a public servant while discharging official duties.

The DVAC decided to hand over the matter to the Special Investigation Cell that deals with sensitive cases. In a detailed inquiry, investigators can examine witnesses and scrutinise documents. The main aim is to ascertain the availability of substantial evidence for registration of a case or initiation of disciplinary proceedings, the sources said.

A case relating to the allegations of corruption in road projects, involving Mr. Palaniswami, is also under investigation by the DVAC. It was alleged that he favoured his relatives in the award of major contracts. The DVAC conducted a preliminary inquiry when the AIADMK was in power and submitted a report saying that there was “no substantial evidence” against him. But the Madras High Court ordered a CBI probe. However, the order was set aside by the Supreme Court.

In the PWD case, the DVAC found materials against public servants, contractors and others in the construction of medical college buildings in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Tirupur and the Nilgiris.

The allegation is that the buildings were constructed in violation of the National Medical Commission’s norms and the work was awarded to select contractors. The agency had reasons to suspect the role of Mr. Palaniswami in the conspiracy to swindle public money, the sources said.

The 11 new government medical colleges, with an intake of 1,450 MBBS students each year, were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The total cost of the buildings, shared by the Central and State governments, was ₹4,080 crore.

Crossword+

