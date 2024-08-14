A 70-year-old man was killed after he was reportedly knocked down by a speeding motorist on the Gummidipoondi Bypass in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, on the night of Tuesday (August 13, 2024). The Sipcot Police registered a case of rash driving against the driver, who has since been arrested.

A senior officer from the Tiruvallur Police said the deceased, N. Palaniaiah, who was a resident of SLR Camp in Pethikuppam, was a daily wage worker at a private company in the Gummidipoondi Sipcot complex.

He was waiting for a bus back home after work on Tuesday night on the Gummidipoondi Bypass when the motorist travelling from Kavarapettai towards Andhra Pradesh allegedly knocked him down. He sustained severe injuries to his head and was killed on the spot.

The Sipcot Police have sent his body to Ponneri Government Hospital for postmortem examination.

