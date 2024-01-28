Tamil Maanila Congress will decide on alliance for Lok Sabha poll by the end of February: G.K. Vasan

January 28, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Erode

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Sunday here said that its alliance for the Parliamentary election will be decided by the end of February.

Inaugurating a karate competition at a private institution in Erode, Mr. Vasan said the TMC would announce its decision at an appropriate time. “The party executive meeting will be convened by the end of next month, and it will join an alliance that will reflect the people’s thoughts. The TMC will be part of the alliance that defeats the DMK alliance.”

The INDIA bloc, according to him, is full of contradictions, and its only aim is to defeat the BJP. But at the same time, the State parties do not have faith in the Congress. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a senior politician, and he reflects the sentiments of the Bihar people (by joining the NDA), he felt.

The recent DMK youth wing State conference in Salem reflected the power of money. The DMK did not fulfil its poll promises, and people are against the DMK, which will reflect in the Parliamentary election, Mr. Vasan added.

“The attack on a journalist in Tiruppur district is to be condemned. The Tamil Nadu government should prevent such kind of assaults in the future. The Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai was opened in a hurry, and adequate basic amenities for passengers should be provided,” he added.

Vijay’s entry into politics

Responding to a question on actor Vijay’s possible political entry, Mr. Vasan said with India being a democratic country, anyone could enter politics.

He also said school students received a stipend for karate for three months in a year, and that should be increased to 10 months. Through this, students, especially girls, will be able to learn martial arts better and defend themselves. The government should allocate sports hours three days a week, which will relieve students’ stress. Priority should be given to Silambam and Karate practitioners in government jobs.