Tamil Maanila Congress forms six-member committee to hold seat sharing talks with BJP

March 07, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday, March 7, 2024 announced a six-member poll committee to hold talks with the BJP.

Last month, G. K. Vasan announced that his party would join the BJP-led NDA for the Lok Sabha elections. Former MP P. R. S. Venkatesan, former MLAs Vidiyal S. Sekar, N. R. Rangarajan and K.V.R. Ramprabhu and general secretaries A.S. Sakthivadivel and A.S. Munavar Basha will be part of the committee, Mr. Vasan said in a statement.

“Like in the case of 2019, Tamil Maanila Congress will contest in its own symbol. Our legal team is working towards getting the bicycle symbol allotted to us for the elections,” he told reporters.