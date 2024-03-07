GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Maanila Congress forms six-member committee to hold seat sharing talks with BJP

March 07, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan. File

Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan. File | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday, March 7, 2024 announced a six-member poll committee to hold talks with the BJP.

Last month, G. K. Vasan announced that his party would join the BJP-led NDA for the Lok Sabha elections. Former MP P. R. S. Venkatesan, former MLAs Vidiyal S. Sekar, N. R. Rangarajan and K.V.R. Ramprabhu and general secretaries A.S. Sakthivadivel and A.S. Munavar Basha will be part of the committee, Mr. Vasan said in a statement.

“Like in the case of 2019, Tamil Maanila Congress will contest in its own symbol. Our legal team is working towards getting the bicycle symbol allotted to us for the elections,” he told reporters.

Related Topics

Tamil Maanila Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.