Tamil language paper mandatory for govt. jobs

Chennai

14 September 2021 01:32 IST

Reservation for women in government jobs will be increased from 30% to 40%

The DMK government, keen on according priority to Tamils in government jobs, has announced that the Tamil language paper will be compulsory in examinations conducted by agencies such as the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

“The objective is to ensure that 100% jobs in government departments and other State government undertakings are filled by Tamil youth,” said Finance and Human Resources Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan.

He announced that the reservation for women in government jobs would be increased from 30% to 40%. “Gender equality is essential for encouraging changes. A Bill for increasing reservation for women will be introduced,” he said.

The Minister said priority would be given to those who have lost both parents to COVID-19, first-generation graduates and Tamil-medium students who have studied in government schools. The age limit for government jobs will be increased by two years for recruitments conducted by government agencies because of the delay caused by the pandemic, he added.

Mr. Rajan also came out with announcements to improve the Anna Institute of Management. He said two transformers with a capacity of 500 KVA each would be installed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the institute. “Houses for its employees will be constructed at a cost of ₹3.5 crore,” he said.

The institute, the Minister said, would offer training to government employees, including secondary-grade teachers, higher-secondary school headmasters, anganwadi employees and others, who have not received formal training. This will involve an expenditure of ₹2 crore, he said.