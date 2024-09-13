ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil hymns will also be recited during Siddheswara Swamy temple consecration, T.N. govt. tells Madras HC

Updated - September 13, 2024 11:17 am IST - CHENNAI

Acting Chief Justice’s Bench disposes of a PIL petition after recording the submission made on behalf of the HR&CE department

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Thursday (September 12, 2024) recorded the submission of Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department that both Tamil as well as Sanskrit hymns and verses would be chanted during the consecration of the Siddheswara Swamy Temple at Kanjamalai in Salem district on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

The First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, which insisted on the chanting of Tamil Tirumaraigal and Saiva Manthiram, after recording the submission made by Special Government Pleader (HR&CE) N.R.R. Arun Natarajan.

Representing the PIL petitioner S. Sathiyabama of Salem, her counsel Balan Haridas complained that only Sanskrit hymns and verses were being recited during the consecration of temples in Tamil Nadu despite Tamil, being an ancient language, having several hymns and verses in praise of Lord Shiva.

He insisted that Tamil hymns be chanted during the consecration of the Sidheswara Swamy Temple scheduled to be held on Sunday. Responding to the plea, Mr. Natarajan assured the Bench that both Sanskrit as well as Tamil hymns would be recited during the Kumbabhishekam.

Tamil Nadu / Tamil

