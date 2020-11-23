Tamil film producers’ council elections held

CHENNAI

23 November 2020 01:24 IST

Kamal, Kushboo among those who voted; results today

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) election was held at the MGR Janaki College on Sunday and saw nearly 1,050 members cast their votes to elect the council’s office-bearers.

Around 112 members of the council contested for various posts. Voting began in the morning and ended by 4.30 p.m. Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, the announcement of the results is scheduled to be held on Monday.

Producers T. Rajendar, Murali Ramasamy and P.L. Thenappan had contested for the post of the president. Mr. Rajendar addressed presspersons and said that 1,050 members had cast their votes and that they were happy with the turnout. “Around 1,303 members were eligible to vote. If elected, our team will work with small producers and address their concerns,” he said.

Mr. Murali said that many producers who lived outside the State had come here to cast their votes.

“Our manifesto has spoken about how there are many films that are yet to be released due to COVID-19 and if we are elected, we will work with the producers who have been affected,” he said.

Kamal Haasan, Kushboo, Santhanam, S.J. Suryah and S.Ve Sekar were among those who cast their votes.