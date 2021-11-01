Tamil film entries invited for CIFF

CHENNAI

01 November 2021 21:46 IST

November 10 is the last date to submit entries

The organisers of the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) have called for entries for the Tamil feature film competition.

The 19th edition of the film festival would be held from December 16 to 23. The films that were censored between October 16, 2020 and October 15, 2021 are eligible to compete.

The application forms are available on www.icaf.in and can also be obtained from Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation Office in Gemini Parsn Apartments. November 10 is the last date to submit entries.

Advertising

Advertising

For more details, call 044-2821 2652.

Meanwhile, CIFF director E. Thangaraj has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seeking financial assistance to conduct the film festival. The State government has patronised the festival for many years now.