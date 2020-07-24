Tamil film actors Suri, Vimal fined for violating curfew orders

Four persons, including cine actor Suri and Vimal from Chennai, were fined by forest department officials for violating the curfew orders and moving around Berijam lake, a prohibited area for the public.

Social activist Mahendran had submitted a complaint with DSP Athmanabhan seeking action. In his complaint, he stated that some people were fishing in the lake and were seen consuming liquor in the open.

The police informed the Forest department. On instructions from District Forest Officer Tejaswi, a team found that the four had obtained e-pass to travel from Chennai to Dindigul district. After investigation, the four people were fined ₹2000 each.