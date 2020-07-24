Tamil Nadu

Tamil film actors Suri, Vimal fined for violating curfew orders

They moving around Berijam lake, a prohibited area for the public.

Four persons, including cine actor Suri and Vimal from Chennai, were fined by forest department officials for violating the curfew orders and moving around Berijam lake, a prohibited area for the public.

Social activist Mahendran had submitted a complaint with DSP Athmanabhan seeking action. In his complaint, he stated that some people were fishing in the lake and were seen consuming liquor in the open.

The police informed the Forest department. On instructions from District Forest Officer Tejaswi, a team found that the four had obtained e-pass to travel from Chennai to Dindigul district. After investigation, the four people were fined ₹2000 each.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 8:41:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-film-actors-suri-vimal-fined-for-violating-curfew-orders/article32178322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY