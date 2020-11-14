Tamil dictionary released in hospital

CHENNAI

14 November 2020 00:54 IST

Hospitals may not be an ideal place to release a book.

Since Cre-A S. Ramakrishnan, the founder of Cre-Aa Publications, is being treated for COVID-19 at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate, the Cre-a Tamil Dictionary was released in the hospital on Friday.

Mr. Ramakrishan was on oxygen support and writer Imayam, who has been visiting him, received a copy of the dictionary. It has been published as a Tamil-Tamil-English dictionary.

Advertising

Advertising

“Probably Mr. Ramakrishnan is the only publisher who is alive to to see the release of the third edition of a dictionary,” said Mr. Imayam, whose novels and stories have captured the lives of the Mahadalits in Tamil Nadu.