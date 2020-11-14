Tamil Nadu

Tamil dictionary released in hospital

Hospitals may not be an ideal place to release a book.

Since Cre-A S. Ramakrishnan, the founder of Cre-Aa Publications, is being treated for COVID-19 at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate, the Cre-a Tamil Dictionary was released in the hospital on Friday.

Mr. Ramakrishan was on oxygen support and writer Imayam, who has been visiting him, received a copy of the dictionary. It has been published as a Tamil-Tamil-English dictionary.

“Probably Mr. Ramakrishnan is the only publisher who is alive to to see the release of the third edition of a dictionary,” said Mr. Imayam, whose novels and stories have captured the lives of the Mahadalits in Tamil Nadu.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 12:54:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-dictionary-released-in-hospital/article33097901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY