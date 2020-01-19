Tamil customs should be followed in Big Temple event, says M.K. Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the Kumbabhishekam at the Thanjavur Big Temple on February 5 should be performed in accordance with Tamil customs and traditions. He urged the AIADMK government to look into the issue.

In a statement, he said the demands put forward by the Thanjai Periya Kovil Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu were pertinent.

“One can feel how Tamil customs and culture were destroyed and other cultures were imposed on the temple. In order to change that, the Thanjai Periya Kovil Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu has urged that the Kudamuzhukku be done in keeping with Tamil customs and traditions,” he said, adding, “It is part of a protest to ensure that Tamil customs and traditions and social justice are followed in temples.”