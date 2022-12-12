Tamil and Sanskrit have shared greatly from each other, says Governor

December 12, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, while speaking at the 141st birth anniversary of Subramania Bharati, said that it is the beauty of Indian languages that they are connected with each other

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi paying floral tributes to the portrait of poet Subramania Bharati on the occasion of the poet’s 141st birth anniversary | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday said Tamil and Sanskrit, with their rich heritage, had shared greatly with each other and enriched all other Indian languages.

At the 141st birth anniversary celebration of ‘Mahakavi’ Subramania Bharati in Chennai, Mr. Ravi said it was the beauty of Indian languages that they were connected with each other. A Raj Bhavan release quoted him saying that Indian languages promoted and disseminated spiritual and intellectual wealth than any other language.

Mr. Ravi hailed the contributions of poet Subramania Bharati in nation-building. Recalling a line from the poet’s work, the Governor said India “thinks as one even though many languages were spoken”. He said that Bharati not only dreamt of an independent India, but a strong and self-reliant India.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to observe December 11 as Bharatiya Bhasha Divas was a befitting honour for Bharati.

A few students from colleges and universities spoke on the contributions of Bharati at the function. The Governor paid floral tributes to the poet’s portrait.

He felicitated Rajkumar Bharati, great-grandson of Bharati, and other family members of the poet.

Stalin unveils bust

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated the renovated house in Varanasi where poet Bharathi lived, and unveiled his bust through video conferencing. He also released a souvenir marking the centenary of the poet’s death anniversary. School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi received it. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan participated in the event in Varanasi.

Mr. Stalin had announced that the centenary of Bharathi’s death anniversary would be observed as Mahakavi Day.

As per the Chief Minister’s announcement, the government entered into an agreement with the owner of the house and a portion was renovated at a cost of ₹18 lakh. The house has a bust of Bharathi, photographs depicting his life, and a library.

Information Secretary R. Selvaraj, Bharathiyar’s sister’s son Kedara Venkatakrishnan and additional director M.P. Anbucholan participated.

