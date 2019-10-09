Tamil actor Krishnamurthy dies at Kumily

Tamil comedian Krishnamurthy, popularly known as ‘Manager’ Krishnamurthy, died of cardiac arrest at Kumily on Monday. The actor was 55.

He was at Kumily for a film shooting. He showed symptoms of cardiac arrest around 4.30 a.m. and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead.

Having started his career as a production manager, he had been in the industry for more than a decade.

He was known as ‘Manager’ Krishnamurthy owing to this fact. He also acted in movies such as Englishkaran, Roja Kootam, and Friends and paired alongside Vadivelu in many flicks.

The actor is survived by wife and two children.