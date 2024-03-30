Tamil actor Daniel Balaji no more

March 30, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, well known for his roles as a villain, passed away late on Friday in Chennai. He was 48.

Mr. Balaji was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kottivakkam, where he breathed his last. He was closely related to late actor Murali, and was feted for his roles in films such as Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, Vada Chennai and Polladhavan.

The actor, who real name was T.C. .Balaji, had acted in other cinema streams as well, including Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. One of his recent movies was Eravu in Malayalam.

Porna J.S. Michael, the late actor’s friend said, “We took him to a private hospital in Kottivakkam as he complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. He had suffered massive heart attack and was declared dead around 8.30 p.m. on Friday.”

Balaji was planning to direct a horror movie and had been involved in a discussion of the film’s script prior to his death.

Balaji’s eyes were donated, Mr. Michael said. His funeral will take place in Purasawalkam on Saturday (March 30, 2024) evening.

Condolences from film fraternity

Condolences poured in from the film fraternity following the actor’s demise. On social media, actor Radikaa Sarathkumar recalled that Balaji was launched in Chithi, a popular television serial produced by her Radaan Mediaworks, and expressed her condolences.

Film directors Vetrimaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ameer and music composer Santhosh Narayanan were among those who paid their tributes.

Balaji is survived by his mother and two siblings.

