Tambaram, Kancheepuram to become Municipal Corporations

Karur, Cuddalore and Sivakasi too will be upgraded; elected representatives of local bodies will continue till the completion of their tenure

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Tuesday told the Assembly that Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Kumbakonam, Karur, Cuddalore and Sivakasi municipalities would be upgraded to municipal corporations.

He said Tambaram municipal corporation would be created by annexing Pallavaram, Chempakkam, Pammal and Anagaputhur municipalities and neighbouring town panchayats and panchayats.

As far as other municipalities are concerned, the upgradation would be done by including developed local bodies around them.

Mr. Nehru said Tiruchi, Nagercoil, Thanjavur and Hosur municipal corporations and Chengapattu, Poonamallee and Mannargudi municipalities would be expanded by including neighbouring local bodies.

Pallaipatti, Thittakudi, Mangadu, Kuntrathur, Nandhivaram, Guduvanchery, Ponneri, Thiruninravur, Sholingar, Idanganasalai, Taramangalam, Thirumuruganpoondi, Gudalur, Karamadai, Karumathampatti, Madhukarai, Vadalur, Kottakupppam, Thirukovilur, Ulundurpet, Adhirampattinam, Manamadurai, Surandai, Kalakadu, Thiruchendur, Kollankode, Musiri and Lalgudi town panchayats would be upgraded to municipalities.

Similarly, Punjaipugalur and TNPL Pugalur will be merged to create Pugalur municipality.

Mr. Nehru clarified that the upgradation would not come in the way of elected representatives of local bodies. They will continue in their posts till the completion of their tenure. Mergers, expansion and upgradation would be done only after the expiry of the tenure of the local bodies.