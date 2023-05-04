Tambaram Commissionerate offices shifted to Police Public School premises

May 04, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu police have ordered the shifting of Tambaram Police Commissionerate to the Police Public School building at Melakottaiyur, near Vandalur in Chennai.

While it is not clear whether the school will be shifted or continue to function on the same premises, an order issued by the Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Wednesday granted permission to utilise the Police Public School building at Melakottaiyur on a temporary basis for accommodating the newly formed Tambaram Commissionerate which is functioning at a rented building in Sholinganallur.

The police public residential school constructed at a cost of ₹51 crore was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in June 2018. The school, which was functioning on a temporary premises at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, was shifted to the 10-acre premises in Melakottaiyur.

According to police sources, the school is functioning in the ratio of 50% consisting of children of police quota and 50% from the public quota.

The school was initially run by teachers drawn from the School Education department. The State government then decided to involve a reputed educational institution as a Concessionaire with a focus to bring organisational efficiency, innovation and accountability to improve the overall education quality.

The government upgraded the primary school to senior secondary school along with additional facilities such as residential school complex, hostel and staff quarters, the sources said.

The Police Public School Society was created for establishing and maintaining one or more schools for the benefit of the wards of serving/retired Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Prison Department and Forest Department personnel and ministerial staff of these departments, the sources added.