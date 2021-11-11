Tally touches 50,000 in Vellore district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,001 with 10 new cases reported on Thursday. While 48,691 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 177.

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 43,497. In Tirupattur district, one new case was reported which pushed the total number of positive cases to 29,350. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at three, taking the tally to 55,078. The number of active cases stands at 121.