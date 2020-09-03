Tally inches towards 10,000 mark in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

No deaths reported in Madurai, Thoothukudi districts

irunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts continue to register more number of COVID-19 cases, even as their tally is inching closer to the 10,000 mark.

While Tirunelveli recorded 163 new cases to have a tally of 9,959, with 1,289 active cases, Kanniyakumari added 92 fresh cases to register a case count of 9,913, with 926 active cases.

In Tirunelveli, 104 patients were discharged. The district, which lost two patients on Thursday, has registered a toll of 180.

Kanniyakumari, which marked 165 discharges and two deaths, has so far lost 187 lives.

Tenkasi reported 61 fresh cases to have a tally of 5,606, with 660 active cases. A total of 140 people were discharged. One person died to take the toll to 105.

Thoothukudi recorded 53 cases, which raised its tally to 11,587. After 105 people were discharged, the district has 791 active cases.

Theni recorded 83 fresh cases, which pushed its tally to 12,910. There were 211 discharges. The district, which has marked a toll of 149, has 1,122 active cases.

Dindigul added 137 new cases to its tally, which now stands at 6,939. The district marked 74 discharges after which it has 951 active cases. The district’s toll is 131.

Ramanathapuram reported 74 fresh cases to have a tally of 4,889. There were 30 people discharged from hospitals. The district, which has registered a toll of 107, has 437 active cases.

Sivaganga’s tally rose to 4,145 with the addition of 31 new cases. After 62 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 218 active cases. The district has reported a toll of 109.

With 125 fresh cases reported, the total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar rose to 12,970 on Thursday. After 28 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 499. Two patients died of the viral infection.

Eighty-seven new cases were recorded in Madurai, which took its tally to 14,455. A total of 60 people were discharged from hospitals. The district has 813 active cases.