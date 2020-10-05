Tally goes up by 98 in Kanniyakumari

Madurai’s total case count nearing 17,000-mark

Kanniyakumari reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Monday to have a tally of 13,227. After 158 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 741 active cases. With two fresh fatalities, Kanniyakumari’s death toll rose to 227.

The total number of positive cases in Tirunelveli increased to 13,101 with the addition of 81 cases. With 80 people having been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 817.

Madurai recorded 78 new cases, which took its total case count to 16,970. A total of 103 people were discharged and there are 660 active cases in the district. There was one death, which took the district’s toll to 394.

Theni reported 63 fresh cases, with which its tally rose to 15,236. There were 76 discharges from hospitals.

Thoothukudi registered 55 new cases to have a tally of 13,753, and 56 discharges. The number of actives cases in the district is 543.

Dindigul’s tally moved up to 9,062 with the addition of 55 cases. Hospitals in the district discharged 43 people.

Virudhunagar registered the death of a 57-year-old patient at a private hospital on Sunday. With this, the district’s death toll went up to 213. Forty-five people tested positive, raising the tally to 14,618. With the discharge of 37 people from different hospitals on Monday, the district has 235 active cases.

While losing two more lives to the viral infection to mark a death toll of 123, Tenkasi reported 38 fresh cases, which pushed its total case count to 7,523. A total of 63 people were discharged.

Sivaganga recorded 32 new cases to mark a tally of 5,336. Thirty-six people were discharged from hospitals.

Twenty people tested positive in Ramanathapuram, which reported a tally of 5,629. There were 17 discharges from hospitals.