Tally crosses 4.5 lakh as State adds 5,976 more infections

CHENNAI

04 September 2020 23:53 IST

Chennai accounts for 992 of the fresh cases; 79 fatalities recorded

Tamil Nadu’s tally crossed the 4.5-lakh mark, with another 5,976 persons testing positive for the infection on Friday. Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 992, followed by Coimbatore with 595 cases and Cuddalore with 499.

The State’s tally touched 4,51,827, of which 51,633 persons are still under treatment. A total of 3,92,507 have been discharged so far after treatment and 7,687 persons have succumbed to the infection. On Friday, 6,334 persons, including 1,040 in Chennai, were discharged.

A total of 79 persons died in the State. Of the fatalities, 12 were recorded in Chennai, six in Tiruvallur and five each in Salem and Villupuram.

A 22-year-old man from Cuddalore was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Cuddalore with complaints of fever and cough for three days and difficulty in breathing for a day on August 28. He was morbidly obese. He died on September 3 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Chennai, along with a majority of the northern districts, accounted for nearly half of the fresh infections. Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur had 370 and 260 cases respectively. In Tiruvannamalai, 215 persons tested positive, while districts such as Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore had 100-plus cases.

Districts’ daily count

Among the other districts, Salem recorded 238 cases. Two more districts crossed the 10,000-mark. With 107 new cases, Kanniyakumari’s tally climbed to 10,022, while Tirunelveli’s total count touched 10,067 with 114 new cases.

Twenty-five returnees from abroad and other States tested positive for the infection in the State. Till date, a total of 6,431 persons who returned to the State by flight, train, road and the sea have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 83,699 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the State. With this, a total of 51,30,741 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu. Biozone Diagnostics, a private laboratory in Chennai, has been approved for COVID-19 testing.