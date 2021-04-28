Tally crosses 11 lakh with 15,830 cases

CHENNAI

28 April 2021 01:27 IST

11,13,502 persons have been infected so far; State has 1,08,855 active COVID-19 cases; 14,043 discharged

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 11 lakh on Tuesday, with 15,830 more persons testing positive.

Among them were 59 passengers who had returned either from abroad or from other States. The most number of cases were among those who arrived from West Bengal (22), followed by Bihar (11) and Jharkhand (8). Seven passengers from Andhra Pradesh, four from Karnataka, and three from Assam, besides a passenger each from Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh, tested positive on arrival.

A passenger each from Maharashtra and Delhi who came by flight tested positive.

So far, 11,13,502 persons have been infected, and the State now has 1,08,855 active cases. It also recorded 77 deaths, taking the toll to 13,728. As many as 14,043 persons were discharged after treatment. With this, the tally has gone up to 9,90,919.

Chennai district accounted for the most number of infections and deaths: 4,640 persons were found infected and 27 patients died. As many as 4,519 persons were discharged. The district has 31,136 active cases. Of the 3,18,614 persons infected so far, 2,82,849 persons have been treated and discharged. Among the neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu, with 1,181 fresh infections, had the most number of cases, whereas Kancheepuram reported 301 fresh cases. As many as 717 persons were found infected in Tiruvallur.

Death count

According to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health, 31 persons died at private hospitals and 46 at government hospitals. Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram (7), Chengalpattu (8), and Tiruvallur (6) accounted for nearly two-thirds of the deaths.

A 60-year-old woman from Chengalpattu, who tested positive on April 21 and was admitted on April 24 to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of breathing difficulty for three days, died on Saturday owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 pneumonia.

The bulletin said 1,16,868 persons were tested. So far, 2,18,80,233 persons have been tested. As many as 2,22,48,205 samples have been tested.

55 lakh vaccinated

So far, more than 55 lakh persons have been vaccinated. At the 3,911 sessions held on Tuesday, 1,30,099 persons, including 5,873 healthcare workers; 14,169 frontline workers; 61,648 persons with co-morbidities in the 45-59 age group; and 48,409 senior citizens were vaccinated.

So far, 2,11,295 sessions, including 1,85,185 to provide Covishield and 26,110 sessions to provide Covaxin, have been held. A total of 7,45,664 healthcare workers, 8,05,054 frontline workers, 2,07,1057 persons with co-morbidities in the 45-59 age group, and 19,29,969 senior citizens have been inoculated. As many as 55,51,744 have received either of the two vaccines, the bulletin said.