Talks with TANSCHE for archaeology institute’s diploma: Minister

In a relief to students, who have obtained diploma from the Tamil Nadu Institute of Archaeology and Museology, the State Archaeology Department is in talks with the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) over getting equivalence certificates.

“We have taken up the issue with the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education for getting equivalence certificates. The process is on now,” Industries Minister, also holding the archaeology portfolio, Thangam Thennarasu told The Hindu.

The Institute of Epigraphy was renamed as the Institute of Archaeology in 2020-2021 and was eventually renamed as the Tamil Nadu Institute of Archaeology and Museology. The institute has been functioning as an educational-cum-training institution of the Department since 1974.

Earlier, students, who obtained diploma from the institute were not able to apply for various positions in various universities both in Tamil Nadu and in other States since the institute was not affiliated to any university.

Candidates, who have a post-graduate degree in Tamil/ Indian History/History/ Ancient History and Archaeology/History and Archaeology were eligible to apply for the diploma programme spread over four semesters and six papers in each of them.