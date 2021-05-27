Talks with CM held on providing relief to COVID warriors’ kin: L-G

PUDUCHERRY

27 May 2021 21:25 IST

A decision will soon be taken, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said she held consultations with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on providing compensation to the families of government officials and journalists who succumbed to COVID-19.

“Consultations were held with the Chief Minister. A decision will be taken soon,” the Lt. Governor said in a release.

She said COVID-19 cases were on the decline and further efforts were on to reduce death rate. Around 2,000 oxygen beds were added to treat coronavirus patients. The Health Department was in the process of adding 400 more beds at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital, she said.

“With legislators being sworn in, I hope they will now get involved in taking care of their respective constituencies by creating awareness on preventive measures. They will also set up COVID care facilities and speed up the process of vaccination,” the Lt. Governor said.