Talks on to settle dispute with Rajenthra Bhalaji, private dairy companies tell HC

November 28, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Chennai

The then Minister had made disparaging remarks about products sold by private dairies in general

The Hindu Bureau

Rajenthra Bhalaji

Three private dairies which had filed a civil suit in 2017 seeking damages to the tune of ₹1 crore from the then State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji for making disparaging statements about the products sold by private dairies in general, on Monday told the court that talks were under way to settle the issue out of court.

When the suit as well as an application taken out by the former Minister in 2018 to reject the plaint were listed before Justice G. Chandrasekaran, the counsel for the plaintiffs submitted there was a possibility of the issue getting settled out of court and urged the judge to adjourn the matter by three weeks to facilitate a settlement.

However, wondering whether a settlement was possible at all in the present case, the judge adjourned the suit by two weeks with a warning that no more adjournments would be granted. The suit had been filed jointly by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Dodla Dairy Ltd. and Vijay Dairy & Farm Products.

In July 2017, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan restrained the then Minister from making any disparaging statements either directly or indirectly against privately manufactured milk/dairy products without there being any substantial material to prove adulteration of such products by specific manufacturers.

“Damaging the reputation and goodwill of the private manufacturers in general cannot be permitted. This direction would ensure that the Minister makes statements which are substantiated and which can also be rebutted by the affected companies,” the judge had observed while disposing of an application taken out by the private dairies.

