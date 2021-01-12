Talks on alliance only after implementation of Vanniyar reservation, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

12 January 2021 01:46 IST

After meeting with senior AIADMK ministers at his Thailapuram residence on Monday, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss said that the meeting was about the internal reservation for the Vanniyars in the MBC quota only.

Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and Electricity Minister P. Thangamani called on Dr. Ramadoss at the latter’s residence in Thailapuram near here. The Ministers, deputed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, held discussions with Dr. Ramadoss for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

With speculations rife that electoral pact was being finalised, Dr. Ramadoss said on social media that there was no discussion on elections or politics. At the meeting, the discussions were only about internal reservation for Vanniyars.

"The Ministers have promised to come back after Pongal to resume the negotiations," Dr. Ramadoss tweeted. "

Till the PMK's demand for internal reservation is implemented, there will not be any talk of electoral alliance," he added.

On Saturday, PMK released a statement that the party was diluting its stance regarding ‘separate 20% reservations for Vanniyars’ to internal reservations within the MBC quota and urged the State government and the AIADMK to accept the demand.

The PMK governing council warned that it would be forced to take a 'political decision if the ruling party and alliance partner failed to accept the demands.'