Talks on alliance only after implementation of Vanniyar reservation, says Ramadoss

After meeting with senior AIADMK ministers at his Thailapuram residence on Monday, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss said that the meeting was about the internal reservation for the Vanniyars in the MBC quota only.
Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and Electricity Minister P. Thangamani called on Dr. Ramadoss at the latter’s residence in Thailapuram near here. The Ministers, deputed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, held discussions with Dr. Ramadoss for nearly one-and-a-half hours.
With speculations rife that electoral pact was being finalised, Dr. Ramadoss said on social media that there was no discussion on elections or politics. At the meeting, the discussions were only about internal reservation for Vanniyars.
"The Ministers have promised to come back after Pongal to resume the negotiations," Dr. Ramadoss tweeted. "
Till the PMK's demand for internal reservation is implemented, there will not be any talk of electoral alliance," he added.
On Saturday, PMK released a statement that the party was diluting its stance regarding ‘separate 20% reservations for Vanniyars’ to internal reservations within the MBC quota and urged the State government and the AIADMK to accept the demand.
The PMK governing council warned that it would be forced to take a 'political decision if the ruling party and alliance partner failed to accept the demands.'
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath