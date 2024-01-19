GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Talks in progress to operate a direct flight from Chennai to Penang soon, says Penang State Minister

The Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau unveiled on Friday, the 7th edition of the Penang Roadshow to India 2024 in Chennai. The event provides an opportunity for Indian travel enthusiasts and industry professionals to get to know more about Penang

January 19, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai could be the first Indian city to have a direct flight to Penang, a Malaysian state. “Talks are on for a direct flight between Chennai and Penang. Currently, people visiting Penang have to take a flight from Kuala Lumpur,” said Wong Hon Wai, Penang State Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy at the 7th edition of the Penang Roadshow to India 2024 that was held in Chennai.

Talks are also on with few airlines to connect tier-2 towns of Tamil Nadu to Kuala Lumpur. “There are plans to have one more flight from Chennai. And a direct flight from Madurai and Tiruchi to Kuala Lumpur,” said Razaidi Abdul Rahim-Director of Tourism Malaysia (South India and SriLanka)

At present, AirAsia operates 14 flights per week from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur, Batik Air (7/week), Malaysia Airlines (14/week) and Indigo (7/week). And from January to November 2023, total tourist arrivals to Malaysia from India stood at 587,703.

Penang’s Minister for Tourism highlighted the various tourist and business attractions and said: “We are also coming up with a new convention centre and this will be completed in 2025. This will open up more opportunities for business people,” he said.

He also pointed out that the recent announcement on visa-free travel, allowing stays of up to 30 days starting from December 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024 will encourage more Indians to visit Malaysia.

On Friday, the Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) unveiled the 7th edition of the Penang Roadshow to India 2024 in Chennai. The roadshow provides an opportunity for Indian travel enthusiasts and industry professionals to get to know more about Penang.

According to a statement given by PCEB, the ‘Penang Odyssey’ campaign is a strategic initiative by PCEB aimed at elevating Penang as the preferred destination for both business meetings and leisure escapades in the Indian market. With a dual focus on business and leisure, the campaign strives to foster mutually beneficial relationships with India’s travel agents. The Penang Odyssey campaign is poised to explore new avenues to captivate the Indian market, recognising its significance as a key market for Penang.

In 2023, Penang hosted around 600 events with 1,60,000 delegates, signalling a robust event calendar with an estimated economic impact (EEI) of RM1 billion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.