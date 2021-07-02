Tamil Nadu

‘Talks between Lanka and India are necessary’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is of the view that talks between India and Sri Lanka are necessary to find a permanent solution to the attacks on Tamil Nadu’s fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan said.

“Whenever such incidents occur, he immediately contacts the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The Chief Minister is of the view that both countries should hold talks and find a solution to the issue, and that will happen soon,” he said after reviewing works at the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences in Thalaivasal.


