Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Governor vs. State | Face-off in Tamil Nadu

January 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Tamil Nadu has become the latest state to witness friction between the Governor and the state government. Recently, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi skipped certain portions of the text of his customary address to the Assembly which can be called the first of its kind in the State.

This has raised several questions about the powers and limitations of a State Governor.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar shines a spotlight on the recent face-off between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor.