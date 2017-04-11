‘Talk your way out of depression’

‘Depression: Let’s talk’ was this year World Health Day’s theme, highlighting the fact that depression has emerged as a major public health challenge.

Keeping the theme, the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) held an event at the Music Academy recently where speakers interacted and shared with the audience different perspectives of depression.

Sudha Seshayyan, director of Anatomy, Madras Medical College, spoke about how depression existed in mythology. “When Sita was taken away by Ravana and kept in Lanka, she was surrounded by demons and she blamed herself for sending Ram into the forest. She was in utter despair but got back her lost confidence and belief when Hanuman came and changed her mind. This is what we need, someone to talk to,” she said.

“For Ram, it was his brother Lakshman, for Arjun it was Krishna and for Dhritarashtra it was Vidhur. There was always someone who kept them motivated, and what brought them out of their depression was talking,” Dr. Sudha Seshayyan said.

Actor Akshara Gowda spoke about how family helps to overcome depression and recalled how she dealt with it. “There was a time when I wanted to commit suicide, and if not for my mother, I wouldn’t have overcome it,” she said.

“Unlike the olden days, today we have all become a recluse. While work has become our top priority it is important that we spend time with our family, talk to them and express our feelings. This will help us a lot,” she said, stressing the need to seek therapy and medication if need arises.

“When I wanted to seek intervention from a psychiatrist, I was told not to, as I wouldn’t find myself a groom. But that is not the case. You must seek help if you want to,” she said.

Cardiologist V.Chokkalingam said, “If everyone brings in positivity in life and talks to each other, nobody would go into depression.”

The speeches were followed by a panel discussion with clipping from films on the theme.