Taking the lead in saving the sea cows that battle for survival 

In the distant past, dugongs were poached for their meat. But fishermen are now rescuing and releasing the animals back into the sea. A scene at Keezhathottam in 2018. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In September, the State government notified 448 square kilometres as the conservation reserve for these largest herbivorous marine mammals in the world, which thrive primarily on seagrass beds. According to estimates, there are only 240 of these animals left in the country, and the majority of them are in the Palk Bay, off Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts

While the cows roam around everywhere in the country, the sea cows (dugong) are fighting for survival. Now, Tamil Nadu has taken the lead in saving them by setting up the nation’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in the Palk Bay.

According to estimates, there are only 240 dugongs left in the whole country, and the majority of them are in the Palk Bay, especially off the coast off Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts. In September, the State government notified 448 square kilometres as the conservation reserve for dugongs, the largest herbivorous marine mammals in the world, thriving primarily on seagrass beds.

Though they are protected under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, their population is on the decline owing to habitat loss. “They are also shy animals, difficult to spot,” says Akhil Thampi, District Forest Officer, Thanjavur.

The conservation reserve is different from the wildlife sanctuaries, he points out. There are no restrictions on the local communities in the conservation reserve. It works by involving the local communities in the conservation, he explains.

The stakeholders

From the time the proposal was announced in the Assembly last year, Supriya Sahu, Secretary, Environment and Forests, has been maintaining that the fishermen are stakeholders in the reserve, of which conservation would not be possible without the participation of the coastal communities.

For a year, the Forest Department and other government agencies, led by the Collectors, have been carrying out extensive outreach activities and consulting the fishermen. At these meetings, the fishermen themselves admitted that the sighting of dugongs had come down over the past few decades. In the distant past, there were instances of their having been poached for meat, but the fishermen are more aware now and there have not been any instance of poaching of late. In fact, the fishermen now rescue and release the dugongs back into the sea. They are awarded for their kind act, says Mr. Thampi.

A breeding ground

The seagrass beds in these coastal waters are critical to the survival of dugongs. Although dugongs are present in the Gulf of Kutch and in the waters around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a major chunk of them are in the Palk Bay. Once in a while, they move into the adjacent Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, officials of the Forest Department say.

According to estimates, an adult dugong could eat 70 pounds of seagrass a day. Therefore, the habitat or conservation reserve needs plenty of seagrass beds for the mammals to survive in the Palk Bay.

Seagrass beds grow naturally along the Palk Bay coast and serve as a breeding ground for fish, molluscs, mammals and many other invertebrate species. Apart from dugongs, sea horses, sea cucumbers and pipe fishes live in the seagrass beds, the officials say.

The Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI) had carried out a study a decade ago in the 130-km stretch between Pamban and Adirampattinam in the Palk Bay coast and found it had a treasure of luxuriant seagrass beds.

After a comprehensive underwater survey, the Thoothukudi-based institute found that the coastline had 254 square kilometres of seagrass and it had all the 14 varieties of seagrass found worldwide.

Pointing out that about 50 coastal villages on the stretch depended on seagrass-associated fisheries for livelihood, the institute had warned that over 20% of the seagrass beds were degraded. The use of bottom trawlers, shore seine and push nets by the fishermen were cited as the main reasons. The land-based threats included sewage disposal and the cultivation of exotic seaweed on seagrass beds.

“There are several factors, both human and nature, that lead to degradation of seagrass beds,” says Mr. Thampi. This has prompted the Forest Department to take up large-scale planting of seagrass by involving the local communities since 2017. The exercise continued in 2018. The beds grew almost four times the size planted. However, as there was no scheme thereafter, some of the beds were destroyed by trawlers.

Now after the conservation reserve was announced, the Forest Department is getting funding for seagrass restoration, a project for which it has drafted conservation NGOs like Omcar Foundation and the local fishermen.

A hundred plus

Back then, the SDMRI did a survey among the fishermen and put the dugong population at 100, the highest in the Indian waters. In 2019, a survey done by the Wildlife Institute of India, too, indicated the presence of 100 animals.

“The number at present may be higher as more sightings of mother and calf pairs are reported, pointing to the presence of a breeding ground,” Mr. Thampi says.

Fisheries Department officials say the number of bottom trawlers has come down drastically in the coastal districts in the last four years. Moreover, the shallow coast where the seagrass meadows are present are used only by the traditional fishermen who use gillnets that would not damage the seagrass beds, they add. “The fishermen are very much aware that their livelihood depends on the abundance of seagrass, and therefore there is no real threat to the dugongs,” says a senior official of the Fisheries Department in Pudukkottai.