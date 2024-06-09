Taking advantage of a ‘weakened’ BJP, fight for T.N.’s demands, says Chief Minister Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged the DMK MPs to take advantage of the BJP’s reduction in seats in Parliament and fight for the demands of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a meeting of the DMK MPs at the party headquarters, he said the DMK had to ensure that the BJP acted in the right manner. “The BJP claimed that it would win between 370 and 400 seats, but its strength has been reduced to just 240 seats, and it is unable to get sufficient numbers to form a government on its own. We should make use of this situation and fight for the demands of Tamil Nadu and the promises made to the people,” he said.

Mr. Stalin advised his MPs to read the party manifesto and update themselves on the party’s position on various issues, and read the debates in Parliament. “Attend the sessions regularly and listen to debates,” he said.

He further said that there were 234 members of the Opposition in Parliament and their strength was close to that of the ruling front headed by the BJP. “Make use of this situation for constructive debates. We are just two years away from the Assembly election in the State. People will closely watch the functioning of the MPs, and you should be very careful,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged the MPs to tour their constituencies and thank the voters. “Prepare a programme in consultation with local Ministers, district secretaries and MLAs,” he said, instructing them to open an office in their constituencies and ensure that people had access to their phone numbers, mail IDs and other details.

