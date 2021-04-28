Tamil Nadu

Take vaccines without fear, says Kamal Haasan

For safe vaccination: Greater Chennai Corporation worker spraying disinfectant at a mega vaccination centre in Chennai on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday urged his party cadres to continue efforts to help people in need to tide over the second wave of COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter, Mr. Haasan urged party cadres to find out the needs of local hospitals and primary health care centres and extend help. He also said that people should not hesitate or fear to get themselves vaccinated.

“I have taken two doses already. I did not have any side effects. Reduce going out in public as much as possible and send young people in the house to buy essentials. Wear masks if you have to venture in public due to unavoidable circumstances and avoid crowded places,” he said.

Mr. Haasan further urged people not to share unsubstantiated reports on social media and support small businesses during this time.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2021 1:35:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/take-vaccines-without-fear-says-kamal-haasan/article34426338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY