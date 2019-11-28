Take urgent steps to control effects of global warming: Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Centre to take urgent measures to control the ill-effects of global warming.

He was reacting to recent Emissions Gap Report, produced by the U.N. Environment Program, which stated that global emissions of greenhouse gases, are growing rather than declining as they should.

In a statement issued in Chennai, Mr. Ramadoss said India can not escape from its responsibility of controlling greenhouse emissions.

The Centre should take steps like dropping plans for coal based and atomic power plants, asking industries to adapt to green technologies, increasing public transportation and controlling pollution from vehicles, as prescribed by UN Environment program, he said.