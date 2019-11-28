Tamil Nadu

Take urgent steps to control effects of global warming: Anbumani Ramadoss

Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss

Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss   | Photo Credit: M. Samraj

more-in

He was reacting to Emissions Gap Report, produced by the U.N. Environment Program

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Centre to take urgent measures to control the ill-effects of global warming.

He was reacting to recent Emissions Gap Report, produced by the U.N. Environment Program, which stated that global emissions of greenhouse gases, are growing rather than declining as they should.

In a statement issued in Chennai, Mr. Ramadoss said India can not escape from its responsibility of controlling greenhouse emissions.

The Centre should take steps like dropping plans for coal based and atomic power plants, asking industries to adapt to green technologies, increasing public transportation and controlling pollution from vehicles, as prescribed by UN Environment program, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
climate change (politics)
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 3:32:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/take-urgent-steps-to-control-effects-of-global-warming-anbumani-ramadoss/article30105880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY