Take up death of fisherman with Colombo, Stalin urges Union govt.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to take up with Colombo the death of a Rameswaram fisherman in Sri Lankan waters and expedite the repatriation of his mortal remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter, Mr. Stalin referred to the incident involving a Sri Lankan Navy vessel and an Indian fishing boat, resulting in the death of a fisher and reported injuries to two others. One fisherman has been reported missing.

He requested the Union Minister to promptly take diplomatic action for consular access to, and adequate medical care for, two fishermen in the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities. “The loss of life of an Indian fishermen in such circumstances is heartbreaking, and unacceptable. This incident has left the fishing community devastated. Such frequent intimidation by the Sri Lankan Navy in our traditional fishing area has created a sense of fear and anger among our fishers. The incident is aimed at keeping the Tamil Nadu fishermen away from their traditional fishing waters in the Palk Bay,” Mr. Stalin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister hoped that the matter would be prioritised and prompt action initiated.

The deceased has been identified as Malaichamy, 59, of Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district. He was among the four persons who were fishing near Neduntheevu in the early hours of Thursday. “Malaichamy drowned when the Sri Lankan patrol vessel hit the fishing boat he was on,” the letter read.

While two other fisherman were reportedly taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy, a search was on to locate the fourth fisherman.

Mr. Stalin condoled the death and announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased. “The lives of fishermen are being lost as diplomatic efforts are not taken despite repeated requests by the Tamil Nadu government. The State government will take this incident up with the Union government appropriately,” Mr. Stalin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.